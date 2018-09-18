Lupahla's TelOne take lead

GWERU - TelOne FC moved to the top of Zifa Central Region Division One log standings following a 3-1 win over Black Eagles at Simbi Park on Saturday.

Goals from Erasmus Kazingizi, Blessing Sibanda and Tatenda Mapiye were enough for the Gweru-based side to end the weekend at the summit of the log standings.

The other teams in the promotion race into the top flight all had mixed fortunes.

TelOne are now on 31 points from 17 games, while Black Eagles anchor the log standings with a paltry 13 points from 17 matches.

With five games to go before the curtain comes down on the league, TelOne coach Joel Lupahla is starting to feel the heat, but has refused to buckle under the weight of expectation upon his shoulders.

“This is the first time we have been at the top of the log and it puts pressure on us,” the former Warriors winger said.

“Everyone wants to beat us now and it seems most teams raise their game when they play us; we won’t change the way we have been preparing because that will put pressure on the boys.

“I’m not looking at the remaining five games but will just take each game as it comes starting with the derby against MSU on Sunday and make sure we consolidate our position.”

At Midlands State University, Tongogara were held to a 1-1 draw by the Varsity Sharks leaving the army side second on the log, two points adrift of the leaders TelOne while MSU are now sixth with 25 points.

The match was characterised by crowd trouble and the second half was delayed by nearly 30 minutes as chaos reigned supreme at the University Grounds.

The match between ZPC Munyati and Vumbachikwe was called off after Vumbachikwe arrived late for the encounter due to a breakdown they encountered; the match will likely be decided in the boardroom by the league authorities.

Luke Petros’ Whawha were in for a rude awakening losing 3-1 away to Ivan Hoe and dropped down to fourth with 26 points.

Shesham were also shocked 1-0 away to FC Platinum U 19 on Sunday and remain fifth with 26 points.