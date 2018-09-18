Gospel, dancehall collaborations a hit

HARARE - The pact between gospel and secular musicians seem to be growing with a number of songs having been released so far.

Of note is the combination between gospel musicians and Zimdancehall artistes which has become popular.

A number of songs have been released and several of them have been hits.

Gospel musicians who spoke to the Daily News said the union with secular musicians has helped them break into new markets.

Talented musician Mathias Mhere first experimented with dancehall star Killer T on the song Wenyasha Ungamudii.

The song grew in popularity that it was even being played at dancehall shows and clubs.

Having been overwhelmed by the success of the song, Mhere went on to do another dancehall song with Freeman titled Gore Rino.

He said he is not stopping and will always be looking for opportunities.

“Our job as ministers of the Word of God is to ensure that the gospel reaches a wider audience hence the collaborations. As an artiste, you have to be versatile and be able to work with other artistes. Besides the dancehall artistes, I have worked with other musicians from our genre,” Mathias Mhere said.

Mhere went on to collaborate with King Shaddy on the song Ndisahwira Wako Here.

Another gospel musician, Fungisai Zvakavapano–Mashavave, who ended up being called Empress Fungi because of her union with dancehall, did a song with Killer T, Vanondibatirana.

The song was no doubt a hit, dominating local music charts and it marked the transformation of Fungisai which saw her performing in clubs or bars.

Dancehall star Tocky Vibes also joined the trend with a duet song with Kubata Kwashe Choral Group on the song Muzita Rashe.

Though the single became popular following the release of Winky D’seffort with Vabati VaJehova, it managed to hold its own.

Winky D on his latest album Gombwe went out of his way and roped in the services of Vabati VaJehova on the song Dzika Ngirozi.

The song, with an accompanying video was received well by music lovers including fans of both camps.

Vabati VaJehova frontman Richard Magaya said they rarely do collaborations and it takes a lot for one to engage them.

He described Winky D’s camp as professional and the working relationship was beneficial.

“This has been a good experience for us as it has opened a new market for us. The music industry is currently dominated by dancehall and us working with Winky D saw them looking for our previous productions. We believe we managed to penetrate the younger generation and also Winky D penetrating our market,” he said.

“We don’t usually do collaborations and so far we have done this one with Winky D and another with Kudzi Nyakudya. We have to see if the other person’s music is in line with ours. After the Winky D’s union, we have had a number inquiring on our services,” he said.

Dancehall musicians have also been a common feature at a number of church gatherings. Artistes such as Killer T and Freeman have performed at Walter Magaya’s PHD Ministries.

Besides dancehall musicians, gospel musicians have also worked with other circular musicians.

Fungisai has had collaboration with Jah Prayzah on the song Gore Rapera.

Another artiste Sabastian Magacha has worked with Jah Prayzah on the

song Mweya Mutsvene. He has also worked with Alick Macheso.

On his latest album Panogara Nyasha, Mhere had a duet with Oliver Mtukudzi titled Porofita and the singer said he benefited a lot from whom he described as a “fountain of knowledge.”