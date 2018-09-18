Evening matches for Warriors

HARARE - Zimbabwe's upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group G qualifiers against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will all be played in the evening.

The Warriors travel to Kinshasa to face DRC at the Stade des Martyrs on October 13. Kick-off for that match has been set at 6.30pm Zimbabwe time.

Zimbabwe host the Leopards in the reverse fixture three days later on October 16 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare with kick-off set for 7pm.

Zifa decided to set an evening kick-off for that match in a bid to drum up support for the Warriors since it will be held during the week.

The association’s communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela said they hope the Warriors’ fans will come in their numbers to rally behind the team.

“We have already notified Caf and they did not give us any objections. We thought an evening game will enable all those who want to come, an opportunity to do so since most of the people will be tied up at their workplaces during the day,” Gwesela told the Daily News.

“We are looking forward to a large crowd filling up the National Sports Stadium and rally behind the boys.”

Zifa also revealed that tickets for rest of the ground entry have been set at $3 while for Bays 15 – 18 tickets will be $5 while those who want to watch the match from the comfort of the VIP section will have to part ways with $20.

Sunday Chidzambwa’s charges currently sit top of Group G with four points following an impressive 3-0 win over Liberia in the opening match of the qualifiers last year before holding Congo to a 1-1 draw in Brazzaville earlier this month.

The DRC are in second place in the group also on four points but trail the Warriors on goal difference after their opening 3-1 victory over Congo in their opening match and a 1-1 draw against Liberia in their second match.

Congo and Liberia have a point each going into the third round of fixtures.

The top two teams from the group will advance to the 2019 Afcon finals set for Cameroon.

After the back-to-back fixtures against the DRC, the Warriors will then travel to Monrovia to face Liberia later this year on November 16 before wrapping their Afcon campaign with a home date against Congo on March 22 next year.

If Zimbabwe qualifies for the 2019 Afcon tournament, it will be just their fourth ever trip to the continent’s biggest football tournament.

The Warriors recently qualified in 2017, but they failed to escape the group stage after a tough draw against Senegal, Tunisia, and Algeria.

They had previously qualified in 2004 and 2006 where they also failed to advance beyond the group stages on both occasions.