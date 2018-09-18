CSQ on course for Ranl title

HARARE - Correctional Services Queens (CSQ) opened up a two-point lead at the top of the Rainbow Amateur Netball League (Ranl) with a game in hand after dismissing fellow title hopefuls Glow Petroleum 36-40 in a tightly-contested match in Torwood, Kwekwe over the weekend.

The win took CSQ to 32 points from 16 games who appear on course to win the Ranl championship on its inception.

Glow remains in second place with 30 points from 17 games while Platinum Queens with 24 points occupy third place.

In another weekend fixture at Bethany Netball Courts in Izayi Park some 5km away from Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, Platinum Queens completed a 44-37 victory over ZDF Queens.

Ranl secretary-general Moses Gukurume said the league has lived up to its top billing and fans can still look forward to a photo finish.

“This year we had six competitive teams all with the pedigree of landing the top prize and these are Correctional Queens, Platinum Queens, Glow Petroleum, Falcon Queens, ZDF and Beta Queens,” Gukurume told the Daily News yesterday.

“We are about to conclude our league and the game between Correctional Queens and Glow was the season decider because Glow was the only team left with a chance to wrestle the top spot from Correctional.

“Unless something drastic happens, we can safely say they are likely to be crowned champions considering that their last games are against the respective bottom sides Ruwa and Shamva.”

The 11-team Ranl has taken off on a higher note and Gukurume attributes the excitement and competitiveness to the many talented players in the league.

“I attribute it to two things; the calibre of players in the league who are highly talented and the motivation to win the prize money at the end of the season,” he said.

The winners of the league will pocket $10 000, runners-up $6 000 and $4 000 for number three.

There are also financial rewards for the team to finish in fourth place which is set to walk away with $3 000.

There are also a host of individual monetary awards comprising $200 for the Player of the Season, $200 for Top Scorer, and $200 for Coach of the Year.

The Most Disciplined Team and the Best Defence will pocket $500 each.