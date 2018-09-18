CAPS suffer in front of goal

HARARE - CAPS United’s impotence in front of goal was once again laid bare on Saturday when they were restricted to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Shabanie Mine in a Castle Lager Premiership match.

While the Green Machine have been one of the strong sides this season, they have, however, been let down by a poor conversion rate in front of goal that has seen them fail to launch a serious title challenge.

With eight matches left before the season concludes, Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges are now a massive 19 points behind log leaders and defending champions FC Platinum as they sit in fifth place on the log with 43 points.

In trying to address their plight up front, Makepekepe settled for striker Mitchell Katsvairo during the mid-season window period, but the former Kaizer Chiefs has failed to fill the void left by Dominic Chungwa.

John Zhuwawu remains the shining beacon for United up front with eight goals this season but has been hampered by injuries in recent weeks.

In the draw against Shabanie, United were wasteful in front of goal and went behind after their former striker Amon Kambanje scored before Joel Ngodzo equalised.

After the match, Chitembwe chose to discuss the positives he picked from his charges.

“I think we have taken lessons that when you play against teams that you are expected to beat you just have to be very efficient defensively and offensively. I’m sure it was the case with us against Shabanie Mine,” Chitembwe said.

“I think we conceded a goal that I think we should have easily avoided, failure to apply some basic individual tactical principles in terms of defending.

“It was not the case but obviously I would want to give credit to the boys, they tried their best especially when you play against teams that you are expected to beat, once you concede a goal it becomes very difficult to come back but I think the boys did well.

“Overall, the mentality by the boys was OK apart from that moment when we conceded.”

Chitembwe was largely impressed by the rejuvenated Wisdom Mutasa, who has been in fine form lately for the Green Machine after netting in the two wins over Nichrut FC and Chicken Inn.

Although he struck the woodwork twice and could not score against the Chinda Boys, Mutasa looks like a player now enjoying his game.

“Credit goes to Wisdom because he is taking advice, he is taking instructions and I’m very happy for him,” Chitembwe said.

“He can only get better especially if he keeps his cool and if he remains as humble like he has done in the past few games.

“Wisdom has a bright future ahead of him and has a bright future at CAPS.”

As for the remainder of the season, Chitembwe said: “The target is to try and improve with each and every game we play. I’m happy we seem to be on the right track and at the same time the whole idea for us is to remain as competitive as we can while winning as many matches.”