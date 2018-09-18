Black Rhinos hit Rovers for 7

Black Rhinos……………. (3) 7

Mutare City Rovers.……..….0

MUTARE - Mutare City’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the Castle Lager Premiership suffered a huge blow yesterday after they were mercilessly defeated by Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium.

City had breathed some hope into their fight for survival when they edged Highlanders 1-0 in a mid-week game but yesterday, they came stuck against a marauding Chauya Chipembere leaving them to fight another day.

Allan Gahadzikwa led the scoring with a brace while Tafadzwa Jaravani, Wellington Taderera, Lot Chiwunga, Masimba Mambare and McDonald Makuwe scored a goal each to hand City their heaviest defeat just two weeks after suffering a 6-0 hiding at the hands of FC Platinum.

And for a team fighting for survival, yesterday’s defeat put an end to any hopes of surviving relegation at the end of the season unless they get an unlikely miracle.

Magusha Bhora remain third from bottom with 21 points from 27 matches.

If they are to survive relegation, Rovers need to win all seven of their remaining league games which is highly unlikely judging by yesterday’s performance.

Mutare City coach Ndega Matsika admitted his team played badly and they now face a mammoth task for them to survive the chop.

“I believe we were not up for the show today. We wasted so much energy when we played in mid-week and as a result we failed to play our normal game,” Matsika said.

“I think fatigue also contributed to my players but that’s a game of football, you win, you lose or draw although we lost heavily today.

“We will try to keep on fighting until the end but it’s not going to be easy. We still have seven games to go, you never know in football we might even go on and win all the matches. Yes, we lost heavily to Black Rhinos today but you never know in football.”

For Rhinos yesterday’s win took their tally to 37 points after 27 matches to move up to eighth on the log table much to the satisfaction of their coach Herbert Maruwa.

“It was a good win for us. The boys played well, stuck to the game plan and I’m really pleased,” Maruwa said.

“Putting in seven goals is a clear testimony that we have worked hard. I’m really pleased today especially with our conversion rate. I hope we will be able to take that form to our remaining matches.”