Anxious wait for Mighty Warriors

HARARE - The Mighty Warriors will have to face an anxious wait to see if they can qualify for the 2018 Cosafa Women’s Championship semi-final following yesterday’s 2-1 defeat to Uganda in South Africa.

Second half substitute Juliet Nalukenge put Uganda in the lead in the 63rd minute just seven after replacing Resty Nanziri.

The Mighty Warriors nearly pulled back 10 minutes later after Marjory Nyaumwe pounced on a loose ball on the right wing, paced through but failed to beat a composed Uganda goalkeeper Ruth Aturo.

Captain Tracy Akiror doubled Uganda’s lead in the 79th heading in a tricky corner by Hassifah Nassuna which had eluded the whole Zimbabwe backline to find her at the back post.

The Mighty Warriors resurrected their hopes when Rutendo Makore headed home from a corner kick in the first minute of added time. The Cranes, however, managed to hold on for the win.

Zimbabwe had been in total control of Group C after their opening 1-0 win over Namibia, followed by a convincing 3-0 triumph over Swaziland.

Before yesterday’s game, Uganda were on four points following a 3-4 win over Swaziland and a goalless draw with Namibia.

However, the Cranes then shot to the top of Group C following their victory over the Mighty Warriors.

Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda’s ladies now hope of still making it into the semis as the best placed runners up.

The Mighty Warriors’ only threat for a place in the last-four now comes from Group B which is concluding today. Zambia top the group with six points and face Mozambique this afternoon hoping to cement their place in the last four.

Cameroon are second in the group with three points and could move on to six if they beat Lesotho this afternoon. If the Indomitable Lionesses overcome Lesotho by any margin, they will seal the best runner-up position in the semis due to their superior goal difference.

Cameroon currently have a positive goal difference of six after their 8-1 thrashing of Mozambique earlier on. The Mighty Warriors are currently sitting on a positive goal difference of three.