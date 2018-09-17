ZGC probes sexual violations

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has launched investigations into possible sexual harassment at the Department of Immigration.

In a statement, ZGC chairperson Margaret Sarangwe-Mukahanana said the probe follows complaints of sexual harassment within the department.

“It is hereby notified that in terms of section 5 of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act [Chapter 10:31], the Zimbabwe Gender Commission intends to investigate complaints of sexual harassment at the Department of Immigration,” said Sarangwe-Mukahanana, while encouraging victims to make formal complaints with the commission.”

Oral hearings will commence thereafter on dates to be advised by the commission.

The probe comes after two suspended female workers at the department alleged that immigration bosses were taking bribes and sexually harassing female employees.

They told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Service that they were suspended after rejecting their bosses’ sexual advances and that some female workers at the department had also been impregnated by the bosses.

However, the bosses denied the bribery and sexual harassment allegations levelled against them.