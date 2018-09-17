Top govt post for Khupe?

HARARE - Speculation is rife within the MDC led by Thokozani Khupe that its leader could be earmarked for a diplomatic posting in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

This follows claims on social media that Khupe could replace Zimbabwe’s late Ambassador to Senegal and The Gambia, Trudy Stevenson.

Responding to the speculation, the MDC said it would deliberate as a party if ever its leader was to be offered a government post.

“The question of Khupe accepting or rejecting the offer doesn’t even arise because there is no offer to speak of in the first place and in the event that the said offer does materialise the leadership of the MDC will deliberate on it and come up with a response bearing in mind that Khupe is a leader not only of the MDC but of society also and whatever she does or is done in her name must be for the benefit of the people of Zimbabwe in particular the downtrodden and the forgotten,” said the party’s spokesperson, Khaliphani Phugeni.

Khupe has been widely accused of campaigning for a post in Mnangagwa’s government after she attended his inauguration at the National Sports Stadium recently.

But Phugeni said claims that Khupe was being rewarded for some supposedly political work only existed in the imagination of pseudo democrats, blaming their former colleagues in the MDC Alliance for the “mischief”.

He said no amount of fake stories planted in the media to misinform and paint a picture of a divided MDC would deter the party from playing its role in helping Zimbabwe find its greatness adding they don’t intend to re-unite with Nelson Chamisa’s MDC.

“We the MDC have no obligation to join together with a violent, intolerant and sexist political grouping that has since thrown the MDC constitution out of the window.

“Those people have trashed and bastardised the MDC into an intolerant, vile and corrupt one-man dictatorship where all the powers are now vested in the hands of one man.

“They can keep their one-man dictatorship and we are perfectly comfortable and happy rebuilding and re-energising the original MDC that is anchored on the founding values of democracy, constitutionalism, non-sexism, devolution, tolerance, peace, love and solidarity,” Phugeni said.