Pastor G's book traces his life

HARARE - Being in the music industry for two decades, gospel musician Stanley Gwanzura aka Pastor G will release an autobiography titled Indestructible Lessons on Life and Music from my Journey on September 29 in the capital.

The Zvichanaka hit-maker’s book — to be launched at 7 Arts Theatre — is a reflection of the journey the musician travelled so far.

The book will be launched concurrently with his latest single Waweza featuring Alice Kimanzi from Kenya.

Prior the book, Pastor G shared “some personal life lessons” through a musical album Legacy 1610 which is his 10th studio offering.

Gwanzura described his two decades in music industry as “pathetic.”

“True gospel musicians are called by God, they are not motivated by money or other material things hence gospel music industry is different from other music sectors.

“Gospel musicians need to be focussed if they want to remain relevant in the music industry. There is no money in gospel music,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gwanzura who recently performed in Australia for the first time has shifted his focus to international market.

“I have spent much of the year travelling and touring worldwide. I was in Australia where I had a successful tour. I was preaching as well as singing in different churches.

“Then we had a major concert ‘Afro-fusion Gospel Concert’ in Brisbane and that was my final stop in Australia. I also did Zambia twice and then Kenya.

“I am trying to grow my brand into a more global brand more than ever. My music, particularly song Indestructible is now on rotation on OneGospel,” Gwanzura said.

“I have just finished shooting a video for my song Victory is Mine which will come out in two weeks from now,” he said.

Previously, Gwanzura performed in countries such as United States of America, Uganda, South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Botswana and Lesotho among others.