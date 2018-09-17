Olinda's men in hospital as Stunner, Tytan are hospitalised

HARARE - Musicians Stunner and Tytan who are both linked to socialite and businesswoman Olinda Chapel were this past week in hospital.

They both, however, did not share their ailments.

Stunner was once married to Olinda while Tytan is currently the husband having tied the knot early this year.

Rapper Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme, took to Instgaram, announcing that he had an operation and was recovering well at home.

Posting on social networking site, Instagram, the rapper thanked those who visited him while in hospital.

He went on to reveal his visit to the United Kingdom for performances together with dancehall star Freeman this past weekend.

This suggests the operation could have been minor as he was in action with no period of rest or recovery.

He posted a picture with the caption: “Thank you to the guys that came to the hospital after my operation yesterday, (handidye maruva tho, dai makapinza huku) now at home doing fine and will be in Leicester and Birmingham this weekend with Freeman.”

On the other end, Tytan also posted a picture of himself in hospital gear with a caption: “It has been hard few days but I’m alive family! I will be back at work soon.”

Meanwhile, Olinda Chapel, now married to Tytan was also on social media giving pregnancy suggestions.

She posted a picture of herself with the caption “Mimba yemunhu arikuchengetwa inooneka.”

She, however, did not explain what she meant by the statement; whether she was referring to herself or not, leaving her followers in suspense.

Pregnancy rumours have been attached on her for some time and following her marriage to Tytan a lot of speculation has been rife.



