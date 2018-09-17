Mnangagwa courts fired Zanu PF rebels

Tendai Kamhungira  •  17 September 2018 6:41AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Zanu PF has extended an olive branch to former party cadres who were sacked between 2014 and last year.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media