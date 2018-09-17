'MDC council, govt should work together'

MUTARE - MDC Alliance-controlled local authorities are not autonomous to government and pushing for absolute independence would place them on collision course with the ministry of Local Government, an official has said.

Mutare District Administrator (DA) Wilson Boore told Mutare city councillors during their swearing-in recently that they needed to see themselves as part of government

“At times councillors and the ministry of Local Government fight which is not necessary. This is because at times councillors will be saying we are autonomous and want to make independent decisions which may be in conflict with government policy. Please note that council is a lower tier of government and we need to work together,” Boore said.

MDC Alliance dominates council as they have 18 councillors; with the only other councillor being independent.

There are fears that council could be targeted by the Zanu PF-led government since it lost control on the political battle.

Zanu PF’s ministers of Local Government have gained notoriety for suspending MDC urban council official and replacing them with commissions.

The DA said: “The political game ended on July 30 but here you’re no longer pushing the agenda of your political parties but the people regardless of political affiliation. Make sure you stand for the demands of the people.”

He also called for unity among the councillors. “Your demands as individuals are not binding but please work together as a team to come up with binding resolutions that can get this city ahead.”