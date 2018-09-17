Masiyiwa outrage: Officials attempt to exploit Econet cholera fund

STAFF WRITER  •  17 September 2018 2:11PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa has expressed his outrage at some municipal officials who attempted to defraud cholera response funds donated by Econet valued at $10 million.

In a post on his Facebook page, Masiyiwa alleges that suppliers and some officials from affected municipalities were offering items needed for the response at highly inflated prices. 

According to his post, Masiyiwa said "gloves worth $3 were suddenly worth $65."

Masiyiwa has promised to name and shame those who have attempted to exploit the cholera crisis for personal gain.

