DeMbare sink deeper

Harare City...(1) 1

Dynamos...0

HARARE - Dynamos put in one of their better performances of this 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season but still they ended up losing to Harare City yesterday.

This latest defeat means the Glamour Boys have sunk deeper into the relegation matrix as they dropped into 14th place, just one spot off the drop zone.

DeMbare now have 30 points and are only two ahead of Nichrut, who occupy the last relegation spot.

The fast-fading Harare giants have been lethargic and insipid in the past two games in which they had gone down to Highlanders (3-0) and drawn with Chapungu (0-0).

However, after going behind in the eighth minute following a well-taken goal by City forward Ishmael Wadi, DeMbare roared back into the match but unfortunately, they could not find an equaliser.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa is still putting on a brave face in spite of the trouble his team find itself in.

“We had a slow start and we conceded an early goal and I would like to believe that it was because of slack marking,” Mutasa said.

“We came back in the second half and we tried as much as we can to take the game to them; we had a few chances but we could not get a goal.

“You look at the determination, the zeal and the desire from these players in the second half to break the duck but you can only live on hope.”

Even the Sunshine Boys coach Mark Harrison admitted his side had been lucky to walk away with the three points after weathering a DeMbare storm especially in the second half.

“I thought the first 25-30 minutes we were the better team and we got the goal in that period,” Harrison said.

“The problem when you are facing a team like Dynamos with their backs against the wall, they are in desperate need of points. We knew they were always going to give us a hard time.

“We had to be prepared for that battle. They pressed and they pressed; to be honest, this season, there has not been too many teams that have dominated us like that.”

Harare City enjoyed a frantic start as they hogged all the possession while Dynamos could not get a foothold in the encounter.

Wadi should have opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he got to the end of a quick counter attack by the home side only to shoot tamely into the arms of Dynamos goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani.

Wadi was in no charitable mode three minutes later when his run was expertly spotted by a neat through ball from Malvin Gaki.

The City forward controlled the pass on the turn to deceive the DeMbare centre backs before finishing with a shot into the bottom right hand corner of Chinani’s goal.

After going down, DeMbare stepped up their game while the Sunshine Boys began to surprisingly sit deep in their own half.

Quality Kangadzi should have equalised midway through the first half but took long to shoot inside the box allowing Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye to make a last-ditch tackle.

On the stroke of halftime, Kangadzi was at the end of another good cross from Denver Mukamba which eluded City goalkeeper Rynamos Harrison, however, his weak attempt was cleared off the line by Diro-Nyenye.

In the second period, it was all DeMbare as they threw everything at City but they still could not find the precious equaliser.