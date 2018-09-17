Community initiative feeds thousands

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo community initiative, Feed the City has managed to feed almost 10 000 people from vulnerable communities of the city over the past two months.

The initiative brings together corporates and people from different backgrounds that prepare and deliver to organisations, individuals and trusts that work with vulnerable communities in the city.

Feed the City convener Terrence Mugova told the Daily News that the initiative is a gateway to building business solutions that will end hunger in the city.

“The mission of Feed the City is to create awareness of the many faces of hunger in our city and country, to feed our neighbours, create a launch pad to support the work of food organisations or individuals working with vulnerable communities and to leverage social consumerism to create sustainable solutions to fight hunger,” he said.

Mugova said the initiative was inspired by a Dallas-based company called Tangotab.

“In April I met the director for social change for Tangotab, Nick Marino Jr. I was inspired by how they had come up with a business solution to fight hunger.

“We met for over two hours and he walked me through how Tangotab and Feed the City work and the why behind their work. Two-and-a-half months later we launched Feed the City in Bulawayo.

“Now we enjoy the support of over 20 corporates and hundreds of volunteers who help out with our event. We secured 4 247 meals at our last event can you imagine how many more meals we can secure when we become an army for change,” he said

Mugova said in the next five years he sees Feed the City as part of food brands causing marketing initiatives and creating revenue that goes towards generating meals for those on the social welfare list as well as providing a profitable way for giving for companies.

In a recent tweet, chief executive officer of United Refineries, Busisa Moyo commended the Bulawayo community for the initiative which takes place every second Saturday of the month.

“Thank you Feed the City for a successful weekend, this is good closure, we must now identify those vulnerable that go on less than one meal a day. Let’s fight hunger together and then head for the enemy of undernourishment,” he said.

Tedros Ghebhreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation said people need to be more conscious about the reality of hunger and fix broken food systems.

“Since 2016, the number of people who are food insufficient has increased again. But in many parts of the world, people waste food or eat too much.

“We clearly have a challenge and we need to fix broken food systems,” he said.

An estimated six percent of Zimbabwe’s population is projected to be food insecure.

Nearly 28 percent of children under the age of five have stunted growth because of chronic malnutrition.

While 38 percent of households in urban areas live on less than $1,25 per day, less than a quarter of Zimbabwean children between the ages of six and 23 months receive the recommended minimum acceptable diet for adequate nutrition.

According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation, 821 million people in the world are hungry, a figure which has increased from 777 million over the past two years.