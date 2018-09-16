Yadah stun Ngezi

Yadah FC…………………(0) 1

Ngezi Platinum Stars….…..0

HARARE - Ngezi Platinum Stars’ title challenge suffered a major setback when they were stunned by a stoppage time strike from Zvikomborero Bizeki handed Yadah FC all three points yesterday.

This Castle Lager Premiership encounter looked like it was headed for a goalless draw but Bizeki unleashed a fierce shot from almost 40 yards out after Ngezi had failed to properly deal with a Brian Mapfumo corner kick in the first minute of added time.

Bizeki’s shot went through a forest of legs crowded inside the box to deceive Madamburo goalkeeper Donovan Bernard.

With FC Platinum comfortably beating Herentals in Zvishavane, Ngezi are now five points behind the defending champions with only seven games to go.

In order to win the title, Ngezi Platinum would now need Pure Platinum Play to lose at least two matches which is highly unlikely.

Madamburo coach Tonderai Ndiraya admitted that it would be difficult for his side to eclipse FC Platinum but is not losing hope.

“I’m hugely disappointed; look this has been us this season. We lose to the so-called small teams by probably an identical score line,” he said.

“This is another game where we were expected to collect maximum points and quite disappointing to say the least.

“Of course there is still hope, we have seven matches to play if I’m not mistaken and that’s 21 points to fight for but if we are not going to be consistent, it will be difficult for us.

“So, consistency is what I’m going to be demanding from the team but today, quite frankly I don’t think we looked like a team fighting to win the league; we need to change our attitude going forward.”

It was a fair assessment by Ndiraya that his side did not look like championship contenders yesterdays.

Madamburo rarely threatened Yadah goalkeeper Steven Chimusoro’s goal with their only meaningful attempt at goal coming from a free kick taken by Godknows Murwira that struck the crossbar in the first half.

James Nguluve failed to capitalise on the rebound as his effort went wide with the Yadah defence scrambling to get back into position.

Ngezi were actually lucky to lose by only a single goal as Yadah came close on numerous occasions especially in the dying stages of the second half.

Bernard made a number of telling saves from the Yadah forwards Simba Sithole and Ralph Matema to keep his side in the game.

Before the goal, Matema thought he had scored when he acrobatically connected with a Morris Musiyakuvi cross but Bernard did well to push it out for a corner kick.

From the resultant corner, the Ngezi players failed to chase the second ball from Polite Moyo’s headed clearance.

Bizeki had all the time in the world to position himself well before he planted the ball into the bottom left hand corner of Bernard’s goal with a sweetly timed half volley from a long distance outside.

The win eases Yadah’s relegation worries as they move into 11th place on the log standings with 31 points.



Yesterday’s results

ZPC Kariba 2-0 Highlanders, CAPS United 1-1 Shabanie Mine, FC Platinum 2-0 Herentals, Yadah 1-0 Ngezi Platinum, Bulawayo City 1-2 Chicken Inn

Today: Chapungu v Nichrut (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Triangle United (Luveve), Harare City v Dynamos (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Mutare City Rovers (NSS)