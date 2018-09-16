FC Platinum extend lead

FC Platinum...(0) 2

Herentals...0

HARARE - FC Platinum's lead at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership now stands at five points following a hard-fought victory over Herentals yesterday.

The defending champions are now on course to make it two straight titles as they now sit on 62 points from 27 matches while second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars are on 57 points with only seven games to go.

Reigning Soccer Star of the Year, Rodwell Chinyengetere scored a second half brace to finally break the resistance from the Herentals.

Chinyengetere tapped in from close range from a corner kick in the 53rd minute to net his 12th strike of the season in the 53rd minute.

The forward completed his brace on 74 minutes when he capitalised on a mistake by Herentals goalkeeper Prince Tafiremutsa and defender Carlos Mavhurume.

With Ngezi going down and his team bouncing back to winning ways after the midweek draw against Black Rhinos, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza played down the significance of the result.

“We are running our own race; I don’t look at what’s happening on the other side of town. I’m only concerned with what happens here at FC Platinum and I’m happy that we won our match,” Mapeza said.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva said his charges did well but were only let down by defensive blunders.

“A good game against the champions only to concede two silly goals. We had done well to resist pressure from them but the game plan plunged into jeopardy because of our own mistakes,’ Mutiwekuziva said.

“I'm proud of the boys who played well in the scorching heat. We didn’t know it would be this hot but credit to them they matched the champions pound for pound.”

Herentals were completely outclassed in the first half with FC Platinum displaying their terrific brand of passing football.

Wing back Raphael Muduviwa and winger Rahman Kutsanzira caused all sorts of problems for the Students but credit to the visitors’ defence which stood firm.

After the break, it become a scrappy affair as temperatures on both benches rose with Mapeza remonstrating with the referee on the touch line.

The home side finally took the lead when poor marking from a corner kick by Herentals allowed Chinyengetere an easy finish from close range.

Mutiwekuziva responded immediately with a double substitution by bringing on captain Blessing Majarira and Tinotenda Benza for Elton Dzirondiro and Innocent Benza. The move looked like a master stroke but Majarira was guilty of missing a seater midway through the second half.

The visitors were punished for that miss when Chinyengetere netted his 13th of the season.