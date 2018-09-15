Mighty Warriors thump Eswatini

HARARE - The Mighty Warriors look set to reach the semi-finals of the Cosafa Women’s Championship following yesterday’s 3-0 win over Eswatini at the Wolfson Stadium in South Africa.

Zimbabwe now lead Group C with six points following two wins over Namibia and now Eswatini.

Yesterday, Susan Nyama, Felistas Muzongondi and Marjory Nyaume were on target for the Zimbabwe women national soccer team.

It took the Mighty Warriors until almost the half-hour mark to take the lead as Nyama headed home to settle their nerves.

Muzongondi doubled the advantage just before the hour-mark with a neat finish, and shortly afterwards Nyaumwe added the goal that took the fixture away from Eswatini.

Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda said: “It was a great game and I thought we improved from the last game against Namibia. Today, we managed to play our normal game of passing the ball but again, we missed a lot of chances.

“We were playing with the wind giving us some advantage in the first half and we created a lot of chances but we managed to score just one.

“We have to really improve on our finishing because those opportunities do not always come your way.”

The other teams in Group C, East African guest nation Uganda, who won their opener, play Namibia today hoping to keep pace with Zimbabwe at the top of the pool.

In the other match in Group A, Malawi claimed a 2-0 victory over Madagascar to send the islanders out of the competition while keeping their semi-final hopes alive.

Linda Kasenda and Zainab Kapanda scored for Malawi as they had to withstand some heavy pressure from their opponents but managed to keep a clean-sheet.

The action resumes today when the clash of the day sees Zambia take on Central African guest nation Cameroon for what is likely the deciding match in Group B.

Both teams have qualified for the African Women’s Championship in Ghana in November, and won their openers in Port Elizabeth, Cameroon after mauling Mozambique 8-1 on Thursday.

Zambia coach Beauty Mwamba says facing Cameroon holds no fear for her side.

“We are not intimidated by the scoreline, we played at different intervals. We will just prepare for the game,” Mwamba told reporters.

“There are only three teams here (in Nelson Mandela Bay) that have qualified to the Africa Women’s Championship, that is Zambia, Cameroon and South Africa. So, playing Cameroon will give us a real test of what to expect at the Awcon.”