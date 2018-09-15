Man attempts to murder mother

HARARE - A 39-year-old Harare man allegedly attempted to murder his 63-year-old mother after she had mistakenly locked him in their house, a court heard yesterday.

The court heard that after Tawanda Mazibisa’s mother had realised the mistake and opened doors for her son he later hatched a plan to get back at her.

Tawanda appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa charged with attempted murder and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

He will be back in court on September 26 for trial.

Tawanda admitted to committing the offence but said the State papers had exaggerated circumstances surrounding the incident.

The complainant is Slender Mazibisa, 63, of Warren Park, Harare.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on September 5, around midnight the mother was having her routine prayers when Tawanda got into her bedroom and began bashing her.

The court heard that he used an iron bar and assaulted his mother all over her body.

It was alleged that the woman managed to escape from the house and ran into the streets but Tawanda followed after her and continued with the attacks.

He only vacated from the scene when he heard a motor vehicle approaching and suspected that is was the police.

The mother sustained a deep cut on the head and reported the case to the police before being referred to the hospital for treatment.

Tawanda was later arrested.