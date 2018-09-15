Hunt for new PG begins

HARARE - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has invited members of the public to nominate potential candidates to fill in the position of Prosecutor-General (PG).

The position fell vacant following the resignation of Ray Goba.

Currently, Kumbirai Hodzi is the acting PG.

In a notice, the JSC asked members of the public interested in nominating candidates to obtain forms from its offices in various parts of the country.

In terms of the law, the person to be appointed as PG must be qualified to be a judge of the Supreme Court, must be a Zimbabwean above the age of 40, have at least 10 years’ experience and must be fit to hold office as a judge.

Goba was suspended in July this year following a slew of allegations ranging from his alleged failure to prosecute high-profile corruption cases to allegedly using abusive language and leaving the country without Cabinet authority.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July this year set up a three-member tribunal led by retired judge November Tafuma Matshiya to investigate Goba’s suitability.
Other members of the tribunal were Takawira Nzombe and Wendy Chingeya.

The proceedings have since been suspended following Goba’s resignation.

