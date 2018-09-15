Abbas resurfaces in Saudi Arabia

HARARE - Former Caps United forward Abbas Amidu has joined Saudi Arabian second-tier side Arar FC after a frustrating stint in the Egyptian top flight with El-Entag El Habry.

Amidu penned a one-year deal with the Saudi Arabian side and joined his new teammates this week after the completion of all relevant paperwork.

Arar FC is based in northern Saudi Arabia and the former Kaizer Chiefs man has spoken of his delight at the chance of resurrecting his career in the Middle East.

“I’m delighted to have joined a highly-ambitious side like Arar FC. The level of professionalism is obviously at par with El Habry,” Amidu told the Daily News from his new base.

“The goal is to make an immediate impact and hopefully get the attention of bigger teams. The environment is quite nice, but the weather is so mild as it is very hot out here.

“I have to get in the groove very quickly as I am the only African in the team. The other foreigners are Brazilians so I have a lot on my plate but I have been here before, I will let my football do the talking.”

After he was released by El-Entag in June, word was that he was keen on rekindling his flame with the Green Machine after being spotted training with the Harare giants.

However, Amidu says the deal to re-join Makepekepe was never on the cards as his management was busy on his future in the Middle East.

“After training with CAPS United, and at the same time having left Egypt, it was only normal that people would think that I was close to rejoining them,” Amidu said.

“The truth is CAPS United gave me the platform to resurrect my career on the continent and I’m eternally grateful for that.

“The club remains very close to my heart and one day I will come back and fulfil what I started with them. I love the club as a former player and the coach welcomed me as I wanted to keep in shape.”

The forward was instrumental in CAPS United’s march to the 2016 Castle Lager Premiership title and the successive impressive run in the African Champions League in 2017.

Amidu scored the vital goal that helped United oust Congolese giants TP Mazembe en-route to the group stages of the Champions League.

After the Green Machine exited the competition in group stages where they traded leather with northern African giants Zamalek, USM Alger and Al-Ahli Tripoli, Amidu caught the attention of several sides in that region but eventually settled for El-Entag where he would make sporadic appearances until June.