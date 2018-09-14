Teenager up for double murder

HARARE - A Mutasa teenager has been arrested for the gruesome murder of a mother and her child by bludgeoning with a log. The baby was strapped on her mother’s back.

Clayton Dekaurendo, 18, of Rori Village under Chief Mutasa appeared before Mutasa magistrate Annie Ndiraya on Monday over the murder of his fellow villagers. He was not asked to plead.

He is being charged with murder as defined in section 47 (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, chapter 9:23.

According to State papers Dekaurendo attacked Regina Chibate and her child Walter Chakano on September 8 in Rori Village where they all resided as they were going home. Dekaurendo allegedly charged at them and bludgeoned them with a log inflicting fatal head injuries.

He was arrested the next morning as he was seen by three villagers attacking the mother and child who was strapped at her back. The log that was used in the attack was recovered at the scene of the crime. A post mortem also established the cause of death as severe head injuries. Cuthbert Bhosha was prosecuting.