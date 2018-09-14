Prisoner helps friend escape

MUTARE - A Nyanga man who was due for release from prison has had his stay in jail extended so as to face trial for helping a fellow inmate escape using his particulars.

Blessing Ganje, 29, from Mambemba Village under Chief Hata in Nyanga denied the charges when he appeared before magistrate Perseverance Makala.

He is being charged with “assisting escape from lawful custody” as defined in section 185 (2)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, chapter 9:23.

He was remanded in custody to September 27 for trial.

Prosecuting, Matthew Chimutunga told the court how on September 8 at around 0900 hours, Ganje facilitated the escape from prison of Leonard Mupereri.

Ganje, the court heard, was due for release on the day and instead of him walking out he gave his particulars to his friend Mupereri to be released instead. Mupereri was due for release on January 9, 2019. The issue only came to light at 1700 hours during lock down when Ganje approached the reception asking to be released.

On being questioned, Ganje admitted that he had facilitated the escape of Mupereri by giving him his particulars.