National Tyre Services hunts for MD

Shamiso Dzingire  •  14 September 2018 9:16AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed National Tyre Services (NTS) is recruiting a managing director to replace Kennedy Mandevani who resigned last month.

Mandevani resigned in August following the company’s 56th Annual General Meeting which was held on August 29. Mandevani had served as NTS managing director from 2009.
NTS specialises in the reprocessing and retailing of tyres. It is the leading retailer of new tyres and tubes (imported and locally produced).

Its other main activity is deluging of agriculture and earth moving tyres and the procurement of truck tyres for the Zimbabwe transport industry.

