Mudede opposes Gonda's application

HARARE - Registrar-General (RG) Tobaiwa Mudede has opposed veteran journalist Violet Gonda’s application seeking to overturn government’s decision barring her from acquiring a passport.

Last week, the veteran journalist filed an urgent chamber application after Mudede knocked back her application for the application as her name appeared on the department’s backlist.

Through her lawyer, Denford Halimani of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Gonda cited Mudede and the Home Affairs minister as first and second respondents respectively.

Yesterday, Mudede filed an opposing affidavit where he refuted denying Gonda a passport. Through his lawyers Thondhlana and Associates Mudede also deposed his opposing affidavit on behalf Home Affairs minister who is also a second respondent in the matter. In his affidavit, Mudede alleged that Gonda encountered some administrative problems with the officer who attended to her. He said after the encounter, Gonda should have escalated the issue with the senior person in his office, maintaining if that had been done, the issue would have been resolved without the need to approach the High Court.

The RG maintained there was no need to issue any order as there is no dispute between the parties, adding that the court should only be involved where there is real dispute that needs adjudication.

In her application Gonda who is a Zimbabwean by birth, said on August 8, officers at the RG’s office declined to issue her with a passport replacing the one that expired in 2002 during her time in the UK.