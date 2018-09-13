Zimura, Devine holds copyright workshop

HARARE - Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) will hold an African Copyright and Collective Management workshop in Harare tomorrow.

The workshop, being held in partnership with arts promoters, Devine Assignments, is being held in commemoration of the African Copyright and Collective Management Day (ACCMD). According to Zimura director Polisile Ncube-Chimhini, the workshop is meant for all arts stakeholders.

“The target audience for this workshop are creators, stakeholders in the arts sector, music users and law enforcement agents,” said Ncube-Chimhini.

The workshop’s objectives include raising awareness on the importance of copyright, widening copyright knowledge in Zimbabwe, educating composers on their rights, creating awareness on the part of stakeholders on issues related to copyright as well as creating dialogue between owners of copyright and the relevant consumers of arts/music products.

Zimura, which was founded in 1982, is a collecting society that protects and promotes the rights of music composers, authors and publishers in Zimbabwe and internationally. 

