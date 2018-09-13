Proof of pudding is in the eating

HARARE - Despite earlier criticism aimed at his capacity, Zimbabweans have so far seen an Emmerson Mnangagwa who represents a refreshing departure from his predecessor, former president Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe had become so predictable that anyone could foretell his Cabinet cast after elections. There were certain permanent features of Mugabe’s Cabinet and he never bothered to consider meritocracy in coming up with the choices.

Zimbabweans from across the political divide have thus welcomed Mnangagwa’s Cabinet that was sworn in on Monday, somehow effectively giving it the seal of approval.

Its diverse composition and the fact that it does not have perennial under-performers from the Mugabe era are clear positives that have perhaps swayed most Zimbabweans to throw their weight behind Mnangagwa’s Cabinet. With the exception probably of Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Sithembiso Nyoni and Prisca Mupfumira, the only other old faces in the new Cabinet are Joram Gumbo and July Moyo.

Moyo had a stint at the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ministry, from where he was shunted into political darkness following the infamous Tsholotsho Declaration of November 2004.

On the other hand, Gumbo spent decades as Zanu PF’s chief whip in Parliament, only to land his first Cabinet posting following the 2013 elections. Also, all the nine Provincial Affairs ministers appointed this time are new faces. This should pave way for smooth implementation of devolution if government finally decides to walk its talk.

On the whole, people’s judgment on the potential of the new Cabinet is not in doubt. What remains is whether there is going to be executive will power to let them do their work. This autonomy and space remains vital, otherwise all the excitement will be extinguished.

The proof of the pudding is indeed in the eating. Once they get to start work and how they will strike a balance between government and party politics will determine how successful they will be in their various assignments.

If they do not look at that seriously, their epitaphs could be written well before they even begin their tours of duty.

Hopefully, the current Cabinet is going to immediately expend all their energies on turning around the fortunes of the country and dump all self-centred traits that showed so evidently in previous teams tasked with driving Zimbabwe’s agenda forward.

Because of their ineptitude and clear knowledge that no one was watching their performance, they collectively continued taking — with the rest of the citizens in tow — the country astray. Today, Zimbabwe has, as a result, been condemned into the dustbin of failed nation states.