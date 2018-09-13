Mutare City stun Highlanders

Mutare City Rovers......(0) 1

Highlanders.....................0

RUSAPE - Mutare City Rovers are refusing to go down without a fight after securing a shock slender win over Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premiership match here yesterday.

Evans Chikwaikwai rose from the bench to strike in the eight minutes from full time and stun the visitors, who had come into yesterday’s match high on confidence after the 3-0 win over Dynamos at the weekend.

The goal came as a result of a spill by Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda following a stinging shot from Brian Chinhoyi.

The 2008 Soccer Star of the Year reacted first score from the rebound and give Magusha Bhora a famous win in their quest to survive relegation.

Rovers remain in 16th place on the log with 21 points from 26 games and are now seven points from safety.

Magusha Bhora coach Ndega Matsika was elated at the win which keeps their hopes of saving their Premiership status alive.

“I’m very happy we collected three points this game is now over, we now looking forward to our game against Rhinos on Sunday,” Matsika said.

“We changed our game plan. Looking at our last game, we lost because we didn’t have our first 11 but today we were on full strength.”

Bosso coach Madinda Ndlovu was disappointed by the officiating but did not want to comment much fearing a fine from the league.

“We are moving on. We’ll forget about this game, we are not going to count it. If these points are going to make them survive fine, we are going on with our programme,” he said.

“We’re going to play ZPC Kariba on Saturday in Kariba. We don’t want to be part of this catastrophe… I think the two teams played their game but the decider was the referee, not even the referee but the assistant.”

Rovers had started the match with a lot nerves following the spectacular capitulation in their last match when they lost 6-0 away to FC Platinum.

Despite the cautious start, the home side almost took the lead in the 16th minute when Sibanda handled outside the box.

The Bosso goalkeeper atoned for his error when he produced a spectacular save to stop Chinhoyi’s free kick.

At the other end, Gabriel Nyoni wasted a good scoring opportunity after Lincoln Mangaisi miscued his clearance to the Bosso forward. Nyoni surprisingly shot over from close range.

Jefrey Takunda could have made Bosso rue the miss but his brilliant free-kick missed the mark by a few inches.

Fresh from scoring his first Premiership goal in the win over DeMbare, Tafadzwa Sibanda almost gave Bosso the led before the break but his shot was saved by Rovers keeper Alfred Chiname.

In the second period, Bosso looked hungry for the win with Nyoni’s header forcing a good save from Chiname.

With his team on the back foot, Matsika replaced Tadzoka Viali with Chikwaikwai at the hour mark.

It proved to be masterstroke when Chikwaikwai pounced on Ariel Sibanda’s mistake in the closing stages of the match to secure a precious win for Rovers.