Indian poet to headline Harare event

HARARE - Indian poet and publisher Bina Sarkar Ellias will today headline the “Word Guerrillas Café” poetry event at Batanai Mall in Harare.

The event which is free of charge is being hosted by Litfest Harare, in partnership with Page Poetry Alive, and the Public Affairs Section of the American Embassy and will start from 6pm.

Ellias will be sharing poems from her 2016 book Fuse and her latest release, When Seeing Is Believing.

The line-up will also include local creatives among them; Chirikure Chirikure, Albert Nyathi, Batsirai Chigama, Titus Moetsabi and Memory Chirere.

“Word Guerrillas Café is part of Ellias’ itinerary as she will be in Zimbabwe from September 10 to 17 to conduct research on the arts and culture scene in the country for her arts and ideas journal, Int. Gallerie.

“The event has been commended as a positive step in deepening south-south relationships and engagement between creatives in Zimbabwe and India,” a press release on the event read.

Litfest Harare Festival director Chirikure invited all poets and the public to attend and enjoy intersection of cultures.

“Sharing ideas, creative works and cultures with people from all over the world helps us as Zimbabweans to broaden our horizons.

“We have always enjoyed a warm relationship with our Indian counterparts and look for deeper cultural exchanges such as this in the future,” said Chirikure,” he said.

Litfest Harare is an annual international literature festival and Page Poetry Alive is a movement bringing together poets and creatives to develop artists and cultivate a reading culture in Zimbabwe.

Apart from poetry, Ellias is also a fiction writer, curator, graphic designer and editor.

She is founder, editor and publisher of International Gallerie, an award-winning arts and ideas publication. Gallerie encourages critical understanding and appreciation of cultural diversity through the arts.

Her book of poems Fuse has been taught at Towson University, Maryland, USA and selected poems have been translated into Urdu, Chinese, Arabic and French.