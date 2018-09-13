Ghanaians pay last respects to Annan

HARARE - Ghanaians are paying their last respects to former United Nations secretary-general Kofi Atta Annan.

The remains of Annan were, this week, returned to the country from Switzerland where he died at the age of 80.

Yesterday, his body lay in state for paying of respects by the public and dignitaries.

The former global diplomat is due to be given a full State burial that will span for three days.

Between his arrival and burial at a military cemetery today, a number of events have been planned to celebrate his life.