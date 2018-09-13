ERC calls for major electoral reforms

HARARE- A localelection watchdog has highlighted three major areas that need improvement if Zimbabwe is to hold free, fair and credible elections in future.

In its analysis of elections held in the last three years, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) noted that Zimbabwe’s polls faltered on three major fronts namely imperfections in the legal framework; weaknesses in the manner electoral processes are administered and a political environment that does not allow for a fair contest.

It therefore recommends that Parliament and the Executive consider an inclusive process of institutionally reforming the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, looking at its personnel, practices, while at the same time reforming the legal framework for elections looking at the Electoral Act, the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, the Public Order and Security Act and all election-related regulations and procedures focusing on constitutionality and international best practises.

ERC also recommended the reformation of the conduct of the State media, reforming the conduct of traditional leaders and the role of the military in civilian affairs.

“...The ERC recommends the setting up of a bi-partisan and possibly multi-stakeholder Electoral Reform Committee that reports to Parliament with defined terms of

reference and a fixed life span to review and action agreed recommendations through supporting State institutions to improve our future elections,” said ERC.