CFI demolishes land barons' structures

HARARE - CFI Holdings yesterday demolished illegal structures on its land after it had been invaded by losing Zanu PF Glen Norah council candidate Michael Mutandwa and two of his partners.

When the Daily News crew arrived on the scene near Glen View 7, scores of distressed residents watched in horror as the illegal structures were razed down.

In an interview with CFI Holdings company secretary Panganayi Hare, Mutandwa had been illegally parcelling out serviced CFI stands for as little as $10.

Hare said Mutandwa had been evading eviction countless times while hiding behind Zanu PF.

“Mutandwa at one time sent out some violent supporters at the Messenger of Court and assaulted the Sheriff and his deputies. We sought a court order against his continued stay at the stand but he ignored it.

“He had been staying on our land in contempt of court but now we are taking action. We have demolished Mutandwa, Emmanuel Chabata and Liberty Mutanga’s properties as a sign that we will no longer tolerate land barons on our land,” Hare said.

He said for those who were allocated stands to continue living on the land, they should approach the CFI offices and regularise their stay or risk having their properties demolished.

Residents in the invaded area said Mutandwa and his two accomplices would tell them not to pay monthly instalments to CFI so that they would get all the money.

They argued Mutandwa had been demanding large sums of money in return for protection to stay on the land.

“We had a payment plan with CFI which we were adhering to but Mutandwa came here and started threatening people with politics. At CFI we used to pay $50 per month but Mutandwa, Chabata and Mutanga demanded $150 monthly. One resident had their stand sold by Mutandwa because they did not pay the money that he wanted,” one Jaison Mudamburi said.

Documents seen by the Daily News confirm the assaults and authenticity of land with correspondence from the Sheriff saying the matter was difficult to deal with since it was politically violent.

The letter signed by one FR Banga clearly states how the police denied the assaults despite their presence when it happened. He even went on to suggest reinforcements the next time that Mutandwa was to be evicted from the land.

“In our view, we feel it is imperative the ejectment of… Mutandwa be effected with the assistance and protection of Zimbabwe Republic Police Support Unit and PRG at any given time-not with duty- branch officers as was the case previous,” read part of Banga’s letter.

A letter from the ministry of Local Government dated May 9, 2018 had confirmed that the land belongs to CFI.

“May you please be advised that Lot of the Rest has not been acquired and handed over to the ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing by the land acquiring authority which is the ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement.

“Since we have no jurisdiction over the land, the ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing never allocated the land to anyone. To our knowledge, it is private property belonging to Crest Breeders International (Pvt) Limited as per Deed 2100/87,” the ministry of Local Government said.