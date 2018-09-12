Thieves break into Ginimbi's club

HARARE - Two convicted armed robbers allegedly broke into businessman Genius Kadungure’s Sankayi night club warehouses and stole $12 000 worth of liquor, a court heard yesterday.

Timothy Hamunakwadi, 28, and Hussein Goche, 23, both from Chitungwiza, have pending cases ranging from robbery to theft before the Harare Magistrates’ Courts.

They allegedly committed the current offence while on bail pending appeal against a 12-year sentence that they were serving.

The two appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing two counts of unlawful entry. They are still arguing their admission to bail and will be back in court today before the same magistrate.

Prosecuting, Linda Gadzikwa said on August 22, 2018 Hamunakwadi and Goche went to Sankayi night club and broke a window pane using a stone. She said the duo proceeded to open the window and gained entry into club Sankayi warehouse.

“Whilst inside the night club warehouse, the accused stole 6 mopet nectar whiskey, 2 velvie rich gleo whiskey, 1 sweet ups, 26 grog whiskey, 11 Johnie walker black, 6 Sky vodka, 2 Johnie walker, 2 tecquilar gold,” said Gadzikwa.

She added that they also stole an HP computer CPU, a Dell computer monitor, two Nikon cameras, a black HT laptop and two microphones.

Using the same modus operandi, the court heard that on an unknown date but sometime between May 24 to September 5, 2018, Hamunakwadi and Goche broke a window pane using a stone and gained entry to club Sankayi warehouse.

Whilst inside, Gadzikwa said the two stole clothing, monarch bags, two gas cylinders and a Zesa meter box.

She also said that upon arrest, the accused persons led the police to the recovery of an HP computer, a dell computer monitor, a microphone, three bottles of whiskey and a bottle of viceroy.

The court also heard that the duo made voluntary indications at the crime scene on September 10, demonstrating how they committed the offence. They were found in possession of some of the stolen goods. However, Hamunakwadi and Goche said they made indications under duress after being assaulted by the police.

They told the court that they were assaulted and forced to admit to charges which they did not commit. The two said they sustained injuries on their legs and feet as a result of the police assault, however, declined to be examined by medical doctors.