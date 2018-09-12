Mutare City wary of Bosso

MUTARE - Mutare City Rovers are aware of the tough challenge they will face when they take on resurgent Bulawayo giants Highlanders this afternoon at Vhengere Stadium.

Magusha Bhora are still smarting from the 6-0 loss away to defending champions FC Platinum in their last outing at Mandava Stadium.

On the other hand, Highlanders come into today’s match high on confidence following an emphatic 3-0 win over Dynamos at the weekend.

The huge defeat to FC Platinum came as a huge surprise because Magusha Bhora had shown a lot of promise by defeating second-placed Ngezi Platinum Star.

Rovers coach Ndega Matsika, whose side is deep in the relegation zone in 16th place with 18 points from 25 matches, hopes they can avoid the drop.

“Our chances of surviving relegation are still very good. We need to win against Highlanders and also against Black Rhinos in our next game and see how other teams play,” Matsika said.

But beating Highlanders will not be an easy task and Matsika acknowledged the fact that they are coming up against a strong side.

“We are well prepared for the game. We know they are motivated and are in a good mental state as they are coming from a win against Dynamos which shows a lot of character and how good they are,” he said.

“We are, however, going out to get a win and we know what is expected of us to get that positive result.”

He said they were not reading too much into their spectacular meltdown away at Mandava.

“What happened at Mandava will not repeat itself. We had a lapse in concentration and conceded an early goal which we never recovered from,” Matsika said.