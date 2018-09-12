Mujuru party crumbles

HARARE - Former Vice President Joice Mujuru, who performed dismally in the July 30 elections, has been deserted by most of her allies leaving the National People’s Party (NPP) she leads on the deathbed.

High profile figures that resigned from Mujuru’s sinking ship include the party vice president Samuel Sipepa Nkomo and chairperson Dzikamai Mavhaire.

NPP spokesperson Jeffryson Chitando also threw in the towel leaving Mujuru, who could only poll a measly 12 000 votes in the July 30 harmonised elections deserted.

Although Mujuru was not immediately available for comment, the Daily News saw several resignation letters that were addressed to the former vice president, who is on record conceding that the country’s political space is a domain of two political parties, the MDC Alliance and Zanu PF.

“As I indicated to you in our last working committee meeting that I would like to quit politics entirely, I now tender my resignation from NPP as vice president and member of the party! Madam President, I wish you well for the future,” read a letter from Nkomo.

Former minister of Energy Mavhaire, who was one of Mujuru’s closest allies, also quit.

“I hereby resign from National People’s Party as national chairman and member of the party. It was a pleasure working together as a team. I now wish you madam president and the party greater progress in your future endeavours,” Mavhaire said in his letter.

When she was expelled from Zanu PF in 2014 on a litany of charges that ranged from treason to witchcraft, Mujuru left the ruling party with several party bigwigs, including the then party spokesperson Rugare Gumbo and secretary-general Didymus Mutasa.

But like a deck cards, Mujuru’s party started to crumble a few months after its formation.

Initially, Mujuru’s party was called the National Patriotic Front (NPF) but divisions led to a split and then the formation of NPP.

Mutasa, Gumbo and many others left Mujuru accusing her of being an indecisive leader and she was left to count on the outspoken Mavhaire, who helped her weather the blizzards but the July 30 polls brought their own lessons and consigned the former vice president to a bridesmaid’s role.