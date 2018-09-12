HPSL enters crucial phase

HARARE - The Harare Professional Soccer League (HPSL) is now at a crucial stage of the 2018 season with Simbisa Brands FC now enjoying a three-point lead at the top of the table.

Simbisa beat Joma 3-1 at the weekend to take their points tally to 62 after 26 games while second-placed Star FM could only draw 1-1 with Young Boys at the weekend.

Universals are in third place with 57 points while Whelson Transport and Zim Lawyers are in fourth and fifth place with 53 and 50 points respectively with 16 matches to go before the season ends.

HPSL is the capital’s top recreational league with teams assembled from across the city suburbs and some drawn from neighbouring areas such as Chitungwiza.

On its inception in 2013, the league was designed for clubs and companies to enable their workers to showcase their football talents while also gaining rare physical exercises to boost fitness.

League secretary Sizani Weza said it is small wonder that HPSL has become home to former Premier Soccer League (PSL) stars.

“There are more stories that can be told but the rivalries are often mouth-watering and good advertisement for football at social level,” weza said.

“Some of the rivalries date back the league’s formation in 2013 when Zim Lawyers Football Club supported by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights won the inaugural championship.

“Zim Lawyers FC’s fiercest rivals, the Obama Boys — an outfit backed by United States Ambassadors Bruce Wharton and Harry Thomas, US Embassy staff and well-wishers — challenged the order winning four successive titles from 2014 to 2017.

“When Obama Boys took a break, doors were opened for more wannabe clubs who thought they could have a shot at the coveted title.

“From 18 teams in 2017, the number increased to 22 teams after the league welcomed clubs from the now-defunct Harare Social Soccer League.

“These included TelOne, Universals and Zim Cricket; all three have not disappointed, matching their illustrious opponents blow for blow.”

Star FM is the home to former PSL stars such as More Moyo, Casper Machona, Stewart Murisa, Thomas Sweswe, David Sengu, Justice Majabvi and Trymore Mutisi.

Former Warriors midfield enforcer Tinashe Nengomasha is the star player for Zim Lawyers.

“With 16 matches to go, the stage is set for an exciting finale to the league. Six bottom clubs are set to be relegated to a lower league in 2019 as HPSL expands to accommodate increasing demand for organised and competitive recreational football,” Weza said.

Week 26 Results: Star FM 1-1 Young Boys; Surface Wilmer 4-2 Zim Lawyers; Whelson Transport 9-1 African Sun Harare; Joma 1-3 Simbisa; Truworths 1-3 GSC Wolves; Real Mavericks 8-0 St George’s Dragons; Universals 7-2 Edgars Stores; TelOne 2 -1 Zim Cricket; Bak Logistics 2-0 Fresh Tigers; Protector Rangers 1-1 Spar.