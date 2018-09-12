Herentals seek win against Chiefs

HARARE - Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva hopes his side can move towards safety in the Castle Lager Premiership with a win over Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

The Students, who have drawn with Harare City and Chapungu in their last two league matches, come into today’s encounter in 10th place with 32 points.

Bulawayo Chiefs are in 11th place on the log with 30 points and will be hoping to leapfrog Herentals with a win this afternoon.

“We are expecting a good game after getting two draws in a row against Chapungu and Harare City so we expect changing the draws into wins,” Mutiwekuziva said.

“But we expect a tough encounter because Bulawayo Chiefs is a good side, a giant killer but I believe we are on the same level with them.

“We all got promoted this year. We have our first Premier League experience together in 2018 and I think the team of the day will win.

“We, however, expect to win because we have got the home advantage and at the same time our current form at the moment is good.

“We had a break which made us rest so we have re-energised and I’m sure it’s going to help us in this math. Everyone is ready; everyone wants to play so the competition for jerseys is very tough.”

The Students will be looking forward to inspirational skipper Blessing Majarira, who has been used as a second half impact player in recent matches.

Majarira brings in the much-needed firepower upfront with his hard running and never say die spirit.