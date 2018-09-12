Cuba hails Zim ties

HARARE - Zimbabwe remains Cuba’s strongest ally in Africa and no amount of sanctions will separate the two countries, the island nation’s ambassador said this week.

“We are proud of our relations with Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is our closest friend in Africa. In fact, there are more than 3 000 former graduates from Cuba,” Cuban ambassador to Zimbabwe, Carmelina Ramirez Rodriguez said.

“When we went to present our credentials, the President expressed his pleasure over the relations that exist between the two countries.

“There are fine doctors from Cuba here; some in Bulawayo, Mutare, Chinhoyi and Masvingo. They are specialists from Cuba and we hope they will increase

“We hope we will increase the cooperation between us; even open a pharmaceutical university so that Zimbabwe has more doctors and we don’t have to send large numbers here.”

Zimbabwe and Cuba have for years maintained relations, with former president Robert Mugabe describing Cuba’s late founding communist leader and revolutionary icon Fidel Castro, as a “great friend of Africa.”