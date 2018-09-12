Chapungu target wobbly DeMbare

HARARE - Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama believes his team’s encounter with Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow presents them with an opportunity to end their poor away record.

Waru Waru have been poor visitors this season and last tasted victory away from home back in May when they registered a 0-1 win over Shabanie Mine at Maglas.

Since then, Chapungu have gone five matches without an away win losing twice to Yadah (3-0) and FC Platinum (2-0) and registering three draws against Harare City (0-0), Highlanders (1-1) and Herentals (1-1).

That poor away record means the Air Force of Zimbabwe side has failed to escape from the relegation matrix as they remain in 13th place on the log with 28 points from 25 matches.

Chapungu are just four points above the last relegation slot and need to pick up points on a regular basis if they are to avoid the chop.

Dhlakama is buoyant about his charges turning the corner and picking up a victory against the ailing Harare giants.

Dynamos come into tomorrow’s match just one point ahead of Chapungu and still licking the wounds of last Sunday’s 3-0 demolition at the hands of Highlanders in Bulawayo.

“I feel that we have tremendously improved in our game, tactically, technically and mentally,” Dhlakama told the Daily News.

“We just need to work on the psychological aspects and psyche up the boys so that we pick up maximum points against Dynamos; it’s not going to be an easy game but we will do our best and come back with three points.”

The former Monomotapa United coach is not reading much into DeMbare’s form and says his team is prepared for any possible backlash from the Harare giants following their thrashing by Bosso.

“We cannot read much into that game, they have probably gone to the drawing board and re-strategised but each game has its own game plan; we are very well-prepared and will be at our very best to beat them,” Dhlakama boldly declared.

Chapungu will be banking on in-form forward Clive Rupiya to propel them to a famous victory over the Glamour Boys.

The game also represents a perfect opportunity for former DeMbare midfielder Raphael Manuvire to prove a point against his old side.

Manuvire struggled to impose his game when he arrived at Dynamos at the start of the year before asking for a free transfer during the mid-season window.

The playmaker has found his feet at Chapungu and was on target in the 3-1 win over Triangle United before the international break last weekend.



