ZB commits to helping the needy

HARARE - ZB Financial Holdings (ZB) has committed itself to playing a part in the promotion of health, education, arts and culture as well as environmental sustainability in the communities they serve.

The diversified banking institution’s chief executive officer (CEO), Ronald Mutandagayi, made the remarks at the weekend after making a variety of donations to St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre, The Albino Trust as well as Tariro: Hope and Health for Zimbabwe Orphans.

“As a corporate citizen we recognise that being a responsible business is integral to our success and that of our customers, shareholders and communities we serve.

“We at ZB believe it is everyone’s responsibility to look after the less-privileged of our society and to help each other as the Zimbabwean family,” said Mutandagayi.

As part of ZB’s corporate social responsibility, the bank donated a desktop computer and a laptop to St Giles, a desktop computer and a printer to the Albino Trust while Tariro received $1 000 to be used to stock the institution’s library and buy sanitary pads.

Additionally, ZB has pledged to mobilise its stakeholders donate used books or new books to be presented to the Tariro Library under a campaign themed “Bring a book and build a future.”

Mutandagayi urged Zimbabwean companies have a moral duty to assist the less-privileged.

“I therefore call upon other companies and organisations to consider setting aside a portion of their profits to alleviate the plight of those in places such as St Giles, members of the Albino Trust and Tariro and those who are being catered for by other organisations,” said the ZB CEO.

St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre is an organisation involved in the rehabilitation of both adults and children with all types of physical disability while the Albino Trust is a youth-founded and led organisation which advocates for the rights and welfare of persons with albinism in Zimbabwe.

On the other hand, Tariro: Hope and Health for Zimbabwe Orphans is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to empowering and educating girls and young women in order to prevent the spread of HIV/Aids in the high density suburbs of Harare.