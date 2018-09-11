Shabba blames defensive frailties

HARARE - Dynamos assistant coach Joseph “Shabba” Takaringofa has bemoaned poor defending for the heavy 3-0 loss to Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium in a Castle Lager Premiership match on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys had gone into the encounter on the back of some decent results after two wins over ZPC Kariba and Bulawayo City in between a draw with Yadah FC.

However, Sunday’s defeat means DeMbare remain in the relegation matrix as they are in 12th place on the log with 29 points just five above the drop zone.

Bosso got their goals from Tafadzwa Sibanda, captain Gabriel Nyoni and Newman Sianchali with Takaringofa standing in for Lloyd Mutasa, who had travelled to Congo with the Warriors, believing they could have defended better.

Two of the first Highlanders goals came from set pieces as the DeMbare defenders failed to provide cover to goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani.

“There was some fantastic football from both teams but it’s just unfortunate that we could not defend corner kicks,” Takaringofa said.

“I don’t think they (defenders) were not performing badly as such.

They did well today and it was the same last week; it’s just unfortunate that we lost today because we lost concentration at set pieces; we were not tracking the runners.

“We were our own worst enemies in terms of conceding silly goals. In the first half, we made a mistake by conceding from a corner kick.

“The same mistake, we repeated it again in the second half when we conceded from another set piece on the second goal.

“I was disappointed by the manner we gave away the second goal. At this level we cannot continue to talk about positional discipline.”

The former Mutare City Rovers coach was also appalled by the number of good chances missed by his forwards Kuda Kumwala and Quality Kangadzi which he believes could have turned the game around.

“I’m also not happy in the manner we failed to capitalise on the chances we created. This is a very big loss, we were hoping for a win and unfortunately it did not happen,” he said.

“There was a chance missed by Kumwala in the first half and another one missed by Quality. Those chances were keeper to beat and they were supposed to bury them.”

DeMbare also missed the services of forwards Tawanda Macheke and new signing Kingston Nkhatha for various reasons.

“Macheke had a knock in our last game against Bulawayo City and could not recover in time for the trip for this game,” Takaringofa said.

“Kingston had already made some plans to sort out some family problems before his clearance papers were sorted so we had already released him.”

DeMbare resume their league campaign with a home game against Chapungu at Rufaro Stadium on Thursday.



Fixtures

Tomorrow: Ngezi Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Baobab), Chicken Inn v CAPS United (Luveve), Nichrut v Bulawayo City (Ascot), Black Rhinos v FC Platinum (NSS), Shabanie Mine v Yadah FC (Maglas), Herentals v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), Mutare City v Highlanders (Vengere), Triangle United v Harare City (Gibbo)

Thursday: Dynamos v Chapungu (Rufaro)

Saturday: FC Platinum v Herentals (Mandava), Bulawayo City v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Highlanders (Nyamhunga), Yadah FC v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro), CAPS United v Shabanie Mine (NSS)

Sunday: Chapungu v Nichrut (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Triangle United (Luveve), Harare City v Dynamos (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Mutare City (NSS)