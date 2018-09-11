Nssa in door-to-door inspections

Nokuthaba Nkomo  •  11 September 2018 1:02PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The  National Social Security Authority (Nssa) is conducting door-to-door inspections of companies within the Midlands and Mashonaland West provinces.

The process, which started yesterday, will be completed on Friday.

In the Midlands, Nssa inspectors will cover Gweru, Kwekwe and Kadoma, while companies in Chinhoyi and Kariba will be visited in Mashonaland West.

“The objective of this exercise is to ensure that all employers are compliant with the Nssa Act and that all employees in the country are covered under the Social Security Schemes,” reads part of the statement issued by Nssa.

Nssa said it is encouraging all employers in arrears in terms of contributions and premiums to contact its offices to arrange acceptable payment plans.

