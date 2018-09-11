MDC youths refuse to be silenced

HARARE - MDC youths leader Happymore Chidziva said the on-going clampdown on opposition party members will not silence them from demanding President Emmerson Mnangagwa to address the issue of legitimacy.

This follows the arrest of several MDC activists and officials before, during and after the July 30 harmonised polls.

Recently, Chidziva was given a $100 bail after he was arrested for allegedly inciting supporters of the opposition party to commit public violence ahead of the elections.

He was ordered to report once a fortnight at Machipisa Police Station in Harare’s Highfield suburb.

Regardless, the Highfield West legislator said he is ready to take Mnangagwa head on to solve the issue of legitimacy.

“As youths, we are not going to be silenced by anyone. For now, we are waiting to hear from our president Nelson Chamisa who is going to be installed soon. We are not cowards. We cannot allow them to have elections which bring more problems than solutions. We want to stop this as youths,” Chidziva said at a rally in Chitungwiza last weekend.

“We are going to get signal from the people’s president on what we are going to do next. We are ready to implement any sort of action our leaders instruct us to do.

All youths must be ready because we do not have time before we take action against this evil regime.”