Komichi trial set

HARARE - MDC Alliance elections official Morgen Komichi’s trial in a case he is accused of disputing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (Zec) election results announcement has been set for October 3.

Komichi is being charged with contravening 186 of the Electoral Act which criminalises interrupting, obstructing or disturbing proceedings related to the announcement of the results and believes the Con-Court’s outcome may directly affect his criminal prosecution.

He was represented by Obey Shava when he appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa yesterday.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa advised the court that investigations in the matter had been completed and trial would commence on October 3. Mutizirwa alleged that on August 2 Komichi was at Harare International Conference Centre waiting for announcement of the 2018 poll results by Zec.

The court heard that during a break Komichi went to the podium reserved for Zec commissioners and grabbed the microphone before announcing that MDC Alliance disputed the election results.

It was alleged that Komichi said the results were flawed because MDC Alliance election agents were not asked to verify them. Komichi is alleged to have interrupted the electoral process by saying: “I did not sign those results, so the results are fake. The results have just been printed and they have not been verified by the polling agents.