Byo man arrested for 'insulting ED'

BULAWAYO - In a case reminiscent of the former president Robert Mugabe era, where several citizens where dragged to court for undermining his authority, a commuter omnibus driver here, David Ndlovu, has been arrested for insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ndlovu, 31, who was arrested on Friday and spent the night at Bulawayo Central Police cells appeared in court the following day before magistrate Gladmore Mushowe facing charges of disorderly conduct in a public place.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody. He is set to appear in court today (Tuesday) for commencement of trial.

Ndlovu of Sauercetown suburb is being represented by Dickson Abraham of Tanaka Law Chambers who was seconded to the case by the Christian Legal Council.

According to the State papers, on September 6 at Puma Service Station situated at corner Lobengula Street and 6th Avenue, the complainant Sibekezile Jele, a nurse aide in Hillside approached a vendor intending to buy paraffin.

The State papers noted that Jele queried that the paraffin was too expensive. The accused person then interjected and said in Ndebele language, Wena hantso wavota wathi ED Pfee, sizabona ukuthi inja yenu leyo izalenzelani (loosely translated to mean you voted for ED, we will see what that dog of yours is going to do for you.)

The complainant immediately proceeded to Mzilikazi Police Station where he made a police report. A follow up was made leading to the arrest of Ndlovu.

However, in his warned and cautioned statement, Ndlovu denied the charge.

“I was talking to my friend called Banda, who is a paraffin vendor. I greeted him saying ED Pfee. That’s how we greet each other,” Ndlovu said.