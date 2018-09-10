Zimuto, Mhandu win POSB Fun Run

BULAWAYO - Tendai Zimuto and Caroline Mhandu are the winners of the inaugural POSB 15km Fun Run bioth in the men’s and women’s categories yesterday.

Zimuto won the men’s race in a time of 49.26.19 while Mhandu was first woman home inside 51.31.19. Both winners pocked $300 for their efforts.

After the race, Zimuto tsaid: “The race was good; it was not tough that’s why I managed to win. In the first half of the race, the pace was slow and I set the pace in the last half of the race. I led from there and managed to push up to the end.

“I reserved the energy for the last kilometre. We always train to finish fast and well. I expect to go for the Olympics and World Championship in China next year and with a lot of hard work I can bring the medals for my country.”

The 23 year old Mhandu said: “The race was OK. The training that I had was the secret behind my victory today. I am also planning and preparing to go to the World Championships. I’m preparing so hard so that come next year, I will be able to compete.

POSB acting public relations manager, Dionne Mpofu said: “This is POSB’s inaugural fun race. The race was truly an extraordinary event and the turnout was huge and amazing. We thank Bulawayo people for the support. We will be holding a similar event in Harare later in the year.

“These events are meant to promote overall health and wellness. We are happy to be able to invest in and promote people’s health.”