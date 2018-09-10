ZimTrade names Majuru new chief executive

HARARE - Zimbabwe Trade (ZimTrade) has appointed Allan Tawanda Majuru as the new chief executive officer (CEO).

A holder of a Master of Science degree in Agricultural Applied Economics and a Bachelor of Science Honours in Agricultural Economics and Extension from the University of Pretoria and the University of Zimbabwe, Majuru was appointed into office with effect from September 1, 2018.

The chairperson and board of ZimTrade said Majuru — whose expertise in developing SMEs and maintaining client satisfaction afforded him a promotion in 2015 — had been the acting CEO since March this year. Having started his career with the ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development as a senior economist in the Economics and

Markets division, the new CEO joined ZimTrade in April 2014 as the SME Export Development manager.

Majuru also once worked in the International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) as a scientific officer where he is said to have improved the performance of agricultural input and output markets in Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi and Nigeria.