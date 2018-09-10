Poor organisation mars Miss World Zim

HARARE - Veterinary Sciences student Belinda Potts was crowned as the new Miss World Zimbabwe beauty queen at this year’s edition of Miss World Zimbabwe national competition held ddat Orchid Gardens in Domboshawa on Saturday.

The pageant proved to be one of the worst in the history of pageants in the country; it was poorly organised and marred by sound glitches.

Miss World Zimbabwe pageant licence holder Marry Chiwenga resigned from the day-to-day running of the annual event a couple of months ago, giving her team the mandate to run this year’s event which turned out to be a joke. The team has let down Chiwenga.

The team opted for musicians who charge low for their shows in form of Zimdancehall chanter Killer T and rising sungura musician Tendai Dembo and his Barura Express which grossly compromised the quality of the event.

Killer T failed to rise to the occasion during the event. He performed Kufamba KwaPaurosi and Taramba Hondo off his latest album Mashoko Anopfuura but the act was disastrous.

As if this was not enough, the presenter, Karen Paida, was contacted on the eleventh hour by the organisers — Miss Zimbabwe Trust — to host the red-carpet event, but thank God she tried her best.

“Yes, I got contacted today (Saturday),” Paida confirmed to the Daily News.

Nevertheless, Potts who hails from Masvingo, landed the esteemed title after shrugging off stiff competition from 13 other contestants, among them Patricia Muchenje and Kuzivakwashe Mujakachi who were adjudicated First and Second Princess respectively.

Tall and confident, Potts’ triumph comes along with

$20 000 in winnings, new wheels in form of Kia Picanto, an all-expenses-paid trip to China and a ticket to represent the country at the 68th edition of the Miss World pageant scheduled for Sanya, China on December 8.

“I am so happy to land this title. It did not come on a silver platter but I have been working towards this since I was 16,” said the 21-year-old beauty queen.

However, the Mazowe Veterinary College student has no driver’s licence. She will only drive the Picanto after acquiring the required papers.

It was a double joy for Canada-based model Mujakachi who won two titles on this red carpet event: Miss Personality and Second Princess. The first and second princess titles came with $5 000 and $10 000 respectively.

The First Princess got $15 000.

Other contestants were: Yolanda Warambwa, Bridget Vambe, Gracious Manyanhaire, Nyasha Katozo, Yollanda Chimbarami, Musawenkosi Dhlamini, Courtney Matende, Ivy Mupararano, Francina Katuruza, Concilia Karemba and Wendy Maturi.

Sitting on the judges panel were Helga Mubaiwa who was the chief adjudicator, Frank Buyanga, Denny Marandure, Judith Gwasira and Ali Asidi.

Despite the steep entrance fee of $300, all the tables were occupied making the place too small that some guests struggled to find somewhere to sit.

Some of the notable guests included Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Marry, his counterpart Kembo Mohadi, police spokesperson Charity Charamba, CAPS United Football Club boss Farai Jere and Harare socialite Wicknell Chivayo among others.

Guests came with all sorts of posh cars from the Ferraris to Range Rovers of this world.