Farai Jere is new PSL boss

HARARE - Farai Jere has promised to transform the fortunes of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after he was elected as the new chairperson ahead of Triangle United’s boss Lovemore Matikinyidze during yesterday’s elections held in Harare.

The CAPS United president polled a tally of nine votes while Matikinyidze got seven from a total of 16 votes that were cast yesterday.

Herentals governor Kudakwashe Remba did not cast his vote after arriving at the venue late while ZPC Kariba’s Tungamirai Mazarire failed to show up.

Chicken Inn’s chairperson Lifa Ncube was elected unopposed to be Jere’s deputy as there were no other challengers for the post.

After the election, Jere hopes PSL will remain united as they try to bring financial prosperity to the top flight league.

“We don’t want to live in the past. The problem with living in the past is that you cannot implement what you want and time is not something you can reverse,” the Makepekepe boss said.

“We only have four years to implement what is in our manifesto which is a document that we are accountable to.

“You are already asking questions about that which means there will be a lot of follow ups so we need to hit the ground running.”

PSL currently has a single major sponsor — Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed Delta Beverages — which bankrolls the league through their Castle Lager brand.

Delta also sponsors the league’s biggest knockout competition the Chibuku Super Cup.

“I think we are getting into office at a time when there is a lot of hope in as far as the economic situation is concerned especially after the new dispensation,” Jere said.

“We are hoping by bringing the much-needed excitement to our stadia, people will come in their numbers to watch our matches.

“This is an area we need to sit down and put our heads together and make sure that people come back to our stadia to watch their beloved teams.”

Jere reiterated his call for the league to find a more spacious and corporate-looking headquarters which will help them attract more sponsors.

“We need a head office that we will all be proud of and a good office in Bulawayo which is our second city; those goals are quite attainable,” he said.

“It’s something that we were selling in our manifesto and we need this generation to leave something behind which would be said to have been done by this group.

“Obviously, not taking away anything from our predecessors, they might have had good reasons for renting the offices as opposed to buying.”

Although he lost the race to lead the top flight league, Matikinyidze pledged to continue working with the newly-elected office bearers.

“All I can say is that I gave it my best shot but at the end of the day, numbers tell,” Matikinyidze said.

“I remain a member of the team and this is just the beginning of the work that we must do as the PSL and like I have always done, I will continue to do the same.”